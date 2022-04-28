5 suspended Cong MLAs to take collective decision on future course

News AlertMEGHALAYA
By Bureau
Ampareen Lyngdoh .

Shillong, April 2: Suspended Congress MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh has said that she and four of her  suspended colleagues will take a collective decision on their future course of action, following the decision of the All India Congress Committee  (AICC) to suspend them for three years.

Lyngdoh and four other MLAs – PT Sawkmie, Mayralborn Lyngdoh, Mohendro Rapsang and Kimfa Marbaniang-  faced suspension since January this year for supporting the ruling NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance, of which BJP is a part.

According to sources, the five suspended MLAs are likely join other parties before the state goes to polls in 2023.

