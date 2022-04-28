Employability Building programme for students at Tura College

Tura, April 28: Over 200 students of Tura Government College recently participated in the ‘Improving Employability on Campuses: Foundation in Career Skills’ programme at a function held in the college premises.

In an effort to equip the youth from higher educational institutions with critical life preparedness and improved employability, a unique intervention on career preparedness for young adults under Equity Initiatives, funded by Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (MHRD, Govt. of India), was conducted at Tura Government College, Tura, in collaboration with AVENUES, Meghalaya-based youth empowerment social enterprise. The function held today saw the awarding of certificates to all graduates of the programme.

Speaking at the function, Terence D. Marak, Principal of the College, highlighted that interventions such as these help prepare the youth for real challenges in life with improved confidence, emotional resilience and preparedness for the world of work and careers. “Our young people are in much demand all over the country for the skills that they acquire through such programmes and through the medium of instruction we use within educational institutions. But one weakness that they have is lack of tolerance and resilience. When you find work outside of the State, you will not get the comfort of your home. So make that your home, whatever the condition and situation. You have to be tolerant, determined and you have to struggle to be successful,” he urged the students.

Also speaking on the occasion, Mark Laitflang Stone, Founder&CEO, AVENUES, inspired the students as he shared 3 pivotal elements that play a crucial role in shaping the leaders of tomorrow. “You are the product of three things – Self, Choices, Listening. These three merge into what is known as your CHARACTER and that is what makes you who you are,” he said. He elaborated by saying that aspiring youths are not just in charge of their hopes and dreams, but also of their choices along the way and their compassion to listen to what other people have to say.

One of the graduates, 6th Semester Mathematics student, Danbirth M. Sangma, spoke of his experience saying, “I feel very fortunate to be trained by coaches who are very approachable and dedicated to impart the skills and knowledge that young people like me need in this era.” He went on to add that the group discussions and training sessions on interview skills helped them build their confidence, discover their strengths and also identify their improvement areas.

A key objective of the equity interventions under the RUSA initiative in the State of Meghalaya is to develop colleges and universities as centres of excellence in teaching and research, that not only produce graduates but potentially equipped and employable youths.

It may be mentioned that the implementation partner, AVENUES, has been consistently delivering employability-building interventions for youth across the North East region over the last 19 years through modules that include Interview Skills, Group Discussions, Presentation Skills and Communication Skills.