Meghalaya CM to take up CUET issue with Centre: Rymbui

Shillong, April 30: Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma is likely to take up the issue of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) with the Union Ministry of Education during his visit to New Delhi on Monday next.

Disclosing this on Friday, Education Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui hoped that the CM would be able to place the concerns of the state government to ease the problem of the students of the state.

Terming the problem arising out of CUET as “real”, Rymbui said Meghalaya is a unique state which has only university and that too a central university (NEHU) where all the general colleges in the state are affiliated to.

He also informed that the Additional Chief Secretary, Education had on April 20 met officials from the National Testing Agency where it was assured that CUET centres would be set up in all districts of the state.

The Education Minister stated that the government was taking steps to sensitise the principals of higher secondary schools, asking them to act as facilitators to enable the students to apply and appear in the test.

The CUET will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admitting students to different under graduate (UG) Programmes in central universities across the country.