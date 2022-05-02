Need to revisit CUET

Editor,

As a concerned stakeholder I take this opportunity to request the government of Meghalaya to reconsider its decision of making the CUET mandatory now.

Firstly, the decision to implement CUET was taken without consulting all stakeholders. In Meghalaya. The 10+2 section has been de-linked in many of the colleges so how can a meeting of the Education Minister, education department officials, NEHU officials and Principals of colleges only decide on the matter with an expectation that colleges reach out to students. There are many rural and urban Higher Secondary schools in the state which are the feeders schools for colleges but these stakeholders that are the ones that can reach out to students appearing for CUET for admission into UG courses in colleges were never called to such a meeting.

Secondly, the present CUET syllabus which is based on NCERT texts has 3 vital components namely Language, Subject domain and the General test. Subjects offered by MBOSE such as Education, Statistics, Philosophy , Khasi, Garo do not figure in the subject domain component of CUET. To add to the problems, the present MBOSE policy of taking best of five subjects to clear the SSLC exams is a policy that has to be questioned, because Mathematics and Science are no longer compulsory subjects that a candidate needs to clear in order to pass his/ her class 10 Board exam. Keeping this in mind, certain pertinent questions arise. One, how can an MBOSE student perform and clear the CUET general test domain component which includes current affairs, numerical ability and reasoning especially in the absence of domain subjects? Two, is the MBOSE confident that the students at the 10+2 level are familiar with the CUET MCQ pattern?

Thirdly, I wish to add here that many must realize that the CUET, if made applicable by NEHU, will also apply to our final semester college students. Hence, these students also need to be made aware of the same at the earliest.

Though I agree with the many who have opined that the CUETs’ MCQ pattern does not determine an aspirant’s performance in the said course opted for by them, I would also like to point out here that the CUET has its merits too. One, the CUET, if implemented all over the country will enable the students of Meghalaya to seek admission in any college outside the state by appearing in only one Entrance Test. Two, the CUET will save precious time and money for such students who otherwise have to limit themselves and choose which college entrance exam to appear for. Three, the CUET marking will also ensure a uniform and standard test mechanism unlike the present system where 10+2 marks which vary and differ depending on the Board, are a determining factor. Four, having seen a few of the CUET mock papers in the NTA website, I am of the opinion that the CUET exam will familiarize our students with the question pattern of many competitive exams that they may later choose to appear for in order to be gainfully employed.

Therefore, I urge upon those at the helm of affairs who declare that ‘education is a priority’ to articulate the same in action. The hasty decision on CUET must be revisited and the government together with all stakeholders must reflect on all aspects. Let us prepare our students. We cannot expect them to perform, if they are unprepared. We require changes to be made in the existing education system.

One, there is a need for the government to seriously consider revamping and restructuring the MBOSE syllabus for all classes apart from doing away with this policy that was adopted with an aim to inflate the pass percentage at the SSLC level. Two, it is also imperative that the government invest and set up the digital technology infrastructure needed for CUET so as to accommodate and provide an opportunity to every student to appear for the CUET. Three, the government together with all stakeholders must ensure that the present curriculum in place from KG to PG is revised and restructured to equip and enable the students to compete with others.

Yours etc.,

A. Basaiawmoit,

Via email

Electricity woes in New Shillong

Editor,

The power crisis faced by Meghalaya needs no introduction. It is the child of those in power who pocket public money and those that continue to sit in the bureaucracy without doing anything for the betterment of the state. For the residents of New Shillong, Mawdiangdiang and adjoining areas, however, the power crisis has been an affair that has been going on for over five years.

This supposed next-gen city that the Government of Meghalaya is looking to create as the state’s new capital is unfortunately also the area where electricity is shut off as soon as the slightest of rain starts pouring from the skies. This nuisance has been going on for years now. Every year, the residents think that MeECL will get its act together and ensure continuous supply of electricity, and every year these lethargic bodies amuse us with their abject indifference.

This is not a one-off affair. Every time there is the slightest downpour, electricity is shut off and only restored after multiple hours – leaving citizens to suffer in the corresponding period. Why is it that the electricity board cannot fix this issue? Is it blind, deaf or both? For a fact, we know it to be shameless. What else explains the respective authorities’ absolute apathy towards New Shillong Township?

First it was the road. Now, as the rainy season sets in, it is the fragile electricity supply. How much will the residents of New Shillong be made to suffer? If no requisite action is taken by authorities even after the publication of this letter, they must be prepared to brace for impact. There is only so much nonsense ordinary citizens will put up with.

Yours etc.,

Sanbeer Singh Ranhotra,

Senior Columnist

TFI Media Group

Via email

Row over Hindi

Editor,

Given the fabric of tribal ethnicity in Meghalaya, imposing Hindi as a compulsory second language up to Class -X will definitely be a tall order. It will be good if the Centre does not act like Gradgrind of Charles Dicken and dictate terms to the states without considering the ground realities. However, Hindi as the third language till Class-8, as also pointed out by Patricia Mukhim in her article “Will the Government of Meghalaya grow a spine” (ST 29 April, 2022), is acceptable. She asserts – “Education is on the concurrent list so how can the Centre take decisions that are unilateral and tantamount to coercion?” Moreover, there is already an existing “second language option” for students wishing to earn proficiency in the language.

Of course, we can disagree on the point that one who knows Hindi will be at an advantage so far as pursuing higher studies outside the state is concerned. One can have better job opportunities if he or she has a “working” knowledge of not just Hindi but other languages as well. It makes us proud to have a Chief Minister who speaks Hindi fluently and with elan. This has undoubtedly given him an edge over others to get the state’s issues, plans and policies across to the central leaders.

Further, why does the state’s education board not consider making Khasi/Garo compulsory for non-tribal students in Meghalaya. Like our neighbouring states of Assam and West Bengal and also the southern states, all students are taught the local vernacular languages. The knowledge of “local languages” always helps strengthen the sense of brotherhood and mutual coexistence.

Yours etc.,

Salil Gewali,

Shillonga