No ED raid at MeECL, clarifies Tynsong; terms reports as “baseless”

Shillong, May 11: Meghalaya Power Minister Prestone Tynsong on Wednesday termed media reports on the raid carried out by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) headquarters as “baseless”.

Earlier, it was reported that the ED had raided the MeECL office and seized documents relating to implementation of Saubhagya scheme in Meghalaya.

Reiterating that there was no raid, the power minister, however, admitted that the ED had been in communication with MeECL officials since October 2021 and that documents and information sought were provided without any hesitation.