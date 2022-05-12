Daily chaos ensues in Dalu as trucks park on road

Tura, May 12: Early morning and afternoon scenes have become chaotic after boulder-laden trucks meant to export stones to neighbouring Bangladesh are seen lined up on one side of the road leading to chaos for the commuting public.

Videos and photos that are available with us show hundreds of trucks lined up on the NH – 51 in the border town affecting school going children as well as local commuters. The problem, as per them, can be solved through opening parking slots for the trucks to use.

“This is the daily issue we face. We have been complaining about the problems these trucks pose but nothing has been done. We have even provided places where trucks can be parked but they continue to park on the roadside. This has to be acted on at the earliest as accidents are bound to happen due to the trucks occupying half the road space,” said youth leader, Sarbha Marak, a resident of Dalu.

Sarbha added that the problem is manifold as there is no provision for toilets or resting areas on the road and drivers have been littering the roads.

“They cook in the open as well as defecate by the roadside. This has been posing a serious problem to residents and anger is apparent. Parking would have helped in this case,” added Sarbha.

Upon being informed on the situation in Dalu, the deputy commissioner of West Garo Hills (WGH) informed that they were aware of the situation and were identifying places where parking can be established.

“We are aware of the problem but the places provided by the villagers is not tangible for parking trucks due to the approach roads. The SP and BDO of Dalu have been asked to identify a suitable place for parking so that the road can be decongested. The situation is similar in Purakhasia as well but we are hopeful of a solution soon,” informed the DC.