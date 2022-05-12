Under construction Tura – Garobadha road begins tearing apart  

Tura, May 12: In what could become a major point of embarrassment for the Conrad Sangma led MDA government, a road that was earlier showcased by the CM himself has begun to deteriorate even while repairs are ongoing.

Earlier, the road in question had developed huge cracks and potholes which led to travel being uncomfortable. Seeing the condition of the road, which is one of the more widely used ones in the region, sanction for its repair had been made.

About two weeks ago, Conrad had visited the road in question and praised the quality of work being done as well as informing that the completion of repairs would help the people commute better and more comfortably. However a visit yesterday, May 11, to the same road showed potholes developing in the completed sections as well as those that are currently being worked on.

The visit showed that in almost all the places compacting of the road has not been done properly leading to mounds developing along with potholes.

“The quality of the work is extremely poor and will not last after completion if they maintain this quality of work. We were extremely hopeful that the road would be good after its completion but are not so sure anymore. This could once again be a waste of precious resources,” said Tura resident and AYC member, Maxbirth Momin.

The road repair project, as per sources, would cost the state Rs 14 crores for about 20 kms of road identified as damaged. The contract has been given to a Tura based contractor.

Meanwhile the CM, upon being informed of the deteriorating road, said that the matter would be looked into and worked on.