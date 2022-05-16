DC, PBKS clash in must-win tie

NAVI MUMBAI, May 15: Two teams struggling for consistency, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, will aim to outdo each other in a bid to keep their play-offs hopes alive in the Indian Premier League here on Monday.

Both teams are yet to string back-to-back wins this season but neither side can afford another defeat in their remaining leagues games.

Punjab are seventh on the points table with 12 points and a Net Run Rate of +0.023. The Capitals also have a dozen points and are fifth thanks to healthy NRR of +0.210, which will benefit them if two or more teams end on the same number of points.

The Capitals head to the fixture high on confidence after an eight wicket-win over Rajasthan Royals while Punjab pummelled RCB.

The biggest challenge for DC will tackling a bowling attack ably led by Kagiso Rabada, the highest wicket taker among pacers this season, and the ever-improving Arshdeep Singh, who can landing yorkers at will especially in the death overs.

Moreover, against the flamboyant Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa, the Delhi bowlers will also have their task cut out. (PTI)

Match starts 7:30PM IST