Titans do a double over Super Kings

MUMBAI, May 15: Wriddhiman Saha’s solid 67 not out after a top-class bowling performance set up Gujarat Titans’ seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in the IPL here on Sunday, securing a top-two finish in the team standings.

Gujarat bowlers put up a clinical show to restrict CSK to a below-par 133/5 despite a fine half-century by Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Saha, who struck eight boundaries and a six in his 57-ball knock, anchored the chase nicely to get Gujarat home in 19.1 overs.

While CSK were already out of the play-off race, the win for Gujarat guarantees them a top-two finish on the points table in their debut season, providing them with two opportunities to reach the final.

Saha first added 59 runs in just 7.1 overs with Shubman Gill (18; 3×4) to lay the foundation of the win.

CSK tried to make a mini comeback by grabbing two quick wickets in the middle overs but it was too little and too late.

Saha, who was dropped by Ruturaj on 21, went hammer and tongs as he pummelled a listless CSK attack in the power-play.

The wicketkeeper-batter made his intent clear by striking three boundaries in the opening over off Mukesh Choudhary (0/28) and then played shots at will, including his only six in the fifth over.

However, CSK debutant pacer Matheesha Pathirana (2/24) trapped Gill in the front of the wickets in the eight over. Hardik Pandya (7) became Pathirana’s second victim as Gujarat slipped to 100/3.

But with no run-rate pressure, David Miller (15 not out off 20 balls; 1×4) and Saha completed the chase without any hiccups.

Earlier, CSK lost opener Dewon Conway (5) in the third over as Mohammed Shami (2/19) gave Gujarat the first breakthrough.

Gaikwad (53 off 49 balls) first forged a 57-run second wicket stand off 39 balls with Moeen Ali (21 off 17; 2×6) and then added another 48-runs with Narayan Jagadeesan, who also struck an unbeaten 39 off 33 balls, for the third wicket.

CSK however suffered a middle-order collapse and could add only 24 runs in the last five overs. (PTI)