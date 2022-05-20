Panel to probe allegations of anomalies in conduct of APSC exam

Guwahati, May 20: The Assam government has constituted a one-man inquiry commission, headed by a retired Judge of Gauhati High Court, to probe into allegations of anomalies and malpractices in the conduct of the combined competitive examination (CCE), 2014 by Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

The commission, headed by Justice (retired) Biplab Kumar Sharma, will submit its report within six months.

“The commission will inquire into the entire process of selection of the candidates and role of the chairman and other members of APSC, including the staff and candidates, and to fix the responsibility/fault/malpractice, if any, accordingly,” an official statement said here on Friday.

“It will inquire into the system followed by APSC for setting of questions for conducting CCE, 2014 including the qualifications, integrity and competence of the question setters and whether the question setters are properly trained and briefed by the commission,” the statement said.

“The commission will inquire further whether the APSC prepared a panel of question setters and the modalities for selection of question setters and suggest improvement in mode of selection and preparation of the panel of dedicated question setters,” it said.

Besides, the commission will inquire into the modalities adopted by the APSC for moderation of questions set for CCE, 2014, whether clear distinction and demarcation was there between the question setters and moderators.

The commission will also inquire and study the system followed by the APSC for holding the viva-voce/interview of the candidates, making patterns under the existing rules and whether proper transparency was maintained during the viva-voce/interview of the candidates appearing in the CCE.