SSA Women’s League: Lawei book semi-finals spot

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 21: Lawei SC secured a place in the semi-finals of the ongoing Shillong Sports Association Women’s Football League with a 2-0 win over Nongkolew SC while Lumparing SC handed Nongkrem SC a 3-0 defeat in an inconsequential game, here on Saturday. Earlier, Lawei went ahead in only the 3rd minute following a goal by Bankyntiew Ryntathiang. Later in the 49th, Pyniabiang Nongbetscored the decisive goal. In the second match, Lumparing’s China Sangma (45’, 53’ & 55’) scored a brilliant hat-trick against Nongkrem for her side to win 3-0. On Tuesday, Mawlai SC will take on Maw-U-Tieng SC in the first semi-final at 12:30 pm while Lawei SC and Laitkor SC meet in the second semi-final at 3:30 pm. The final will be played on March 27 at 4 pm.