Colaco’s hat-trick sees ATK Mohun Bagan’s 4-0 rout Bashundhara

Kolkata, May 21: Young India forward Liston Colaco scored a stunning hat-trick to help ATK Mohun Bagan rout Bashundhara Kings of Bangladesh 4-0 and keep their inter-zone semifinal hopes alive in the AFC Cup here on Saturday.

In a must-win game after their defeat to Gokulam Kerala in the Group D opener on Wednesday, ATK Mohun Bagan’s strong start was halted by strong winds and thunder showers that also damaged some parts of the Salt Lake Stadium.

The match was held up for close to one hour after 11 minutes into the first-half and the Mariners returned to blow away the Bangladeshi Premier League champions with Colaco’s double strike in the space of nine minutes (25th and 34th).

Colaco completed his hat-trick in the 53rd minute with a brilliant left-footed first touch, while David Williams came off the bench to seal a thumping win with his 77th minute strike.

ATK Mohun Bagan now have three points from two matches and face Maziya Sports and Recreation Club on May 24, hoping that other results go their way to grab the solitary berth available from group D for the AFC Cup Inter-Zone semi-finals.

A fit-again India central defender Sandesh Jhingan was also back in action.

A defensive lapse from Bashundhara gave ATK Mohun Bagan the opening goal and the 23-year-old Colaco scored from a Carl McHugh’s assist to open his account.

There was no looking back from there on and Colaco fired in his second goal, this time from Joni Kauko’s clinical pass and the Goan forward just needed just a tap-in to double the lead.

Colaco completed his hat-trick with Khaled Shafiei failing to clear an easy ball and Manvir Singh set it up from the right. Colaco also missed out on the chance to score a fourth goal. (PTI)