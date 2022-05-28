Flood situation improves in Assam

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) officials said that since May 13, when the pre-monsoon flood began having its impact, 30 people, including children, died — 25 in floods and remaining five in landslides in different districts.Out of the 10 flood-affected districts, the highest number of 3,11,397 people were affected in Nagaon district alone followed by 1,47,995 people in Cachar and 41,036 in Morigaon district.

According to the ASDMA officials, despite improvement in the flood situation, at least 5,00,852 people, including 1,28,752 children of 799 villages have now been affected in 10 of the state’s 34 districts.

Over 35,384 hectares of crop areas remained affected in flood-hit areas.

Altogether, 62,289 people are staying in the 201 relief camps, while the district administrations have also opened 106 relief distribution centres in all the affected areas.

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) of seven members which arrived in Guwahati on Thursday to study the flood-ravaged Assam districts are now visiting the affected districts divided in two groups.

The Army, the Indian Air Force (IAF), the Assam Rifles, various para-military forces, the National Disaster Response Force, and the State Disaster Response Force, Civil Defence along with the district administrations continue to work round the clock to rescue the stranded people and to provide relief to the marooned men, women and children.

The IAF has air-dropped 10 MT food grains in the flood affected areas of Dima Hasao district.

The water of Kopili river was flowing above the danger level in several places.