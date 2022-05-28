India sees slight dip in Covid-19 cases; reports 2,685 infections in past 24 hours

In the same period, 33 Covid-related fatalities pushed the nationwide death toll to 5,24,572.

Meanwhile, the active caseload rose reporting 16,308 cases, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,158 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,26,09,335. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, India’s Daily Positivity rate has risen to 0.60 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.54 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,47,637 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 84.93 crore.

As of Saturday morning, the Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 193.13 crore, achieved via 2,44,45,929 sessions.

Over 3.36 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.