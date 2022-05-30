Raksamgre residents allege illegal appointment of anganwadi worker

Tura, May 30: Various residents under the Raksamgre civil sub division have alleged that an unqualified person was appointed as an anganwadi worker in the Rembigre ICDS by the Child Development Protection Officer (CDPO) of the sub division.

As per the complainants, the position of an anganwadi worker was created recently under the CDPO of Tikrikilla. However, they claimed that the appointment of an unqualified candidate has completely gone against procedures.

In a letter to the deputy commissioner of West Garo Hills (WGH) submitted today the residents have sought an investigation into the matter while asking for the unqualified candidates to be removed as soon as possible.

As per the residents, the CDPO had informed them that the minimum qualification required was an SSLC pass certificate. However, the candidate selected, Silnitha R Marak did not have the minimum qualification required as opposed to one Siljitha G Marak, who was qualified for the post.

“We cannot accept the unqualified candidate for the role of Anganwadi worker and demand that the procedures are followed. The candidate eligible for the role needs to be appointed,” said the residents in their complaint to the DC.