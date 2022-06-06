Achievement

Shaiborlang Kharsynteng has been awarded PhD in Philosophy by North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong, for his thesis titled ‘Creation Myth in Judeo-Christian and Khasi Religion’. Kharsynteng, who carried out his research work under the supervision of Prof. Vanlalnghak, is the son of E Kharbuki and (L) Crystal Kharsynteng and a resident of Riatsamthiah (Block-6), Shillong. He is currently serving as an Assistant Professor, Department of Philosophy, Women’s College, Shillong.