Achievement

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter

Shaiborlang Kharsynteng has been awarded PhD in Philosophy by North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong, for his thesis titled ‘Creation Myth in Judeo-Christian and Khasi Religion’. Kharsynteng, who carried out his research work under the supervision of Prof. Vanlalnghak, is the son of E Kharbuki and (L) Crystal Kharsynteng and a resident of Riatsamthiah (Block-6), Shillong. He is currently serving as an Assistant Professor, Department of Philosophy, Women’s College, Shillong.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.