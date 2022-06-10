Prophet remark row: Assam Cong files FIR against BJP leaders

Guwahati, June 10: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has filed an FIR at Bhangagarh police station here against suspended BJP central committee spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled head of Delhi BJP’s media unit, Naveen Kumar Jindal, for their remarks about Prophet Muhammad.

In the FIR addressed to the officer-in-charge of Bhangagarh police station on Friday, APCC senior spokesperson Romen Chandra Borthakur stated that such “derogatory statements about the Prophet has tarnished the image of the Indian civilization and has affected our age-old unity and integrity amidst diversity.”

“Such statements always adversely and negatively impact our society and it is considered as a criminal offence,” Borthakur stated, seeking action and exemplary punishment against the BJP leaders in accordance with the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to reports, members of the Muslim community staged a protest after Friday prayers across the country over the remarks by BJP leaders against the Prophet.

It may be noted that along with two FIRs filed against Sharma, the Delhi Police Special Cell has booked the BJP leader under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Apart from country-wide protests, the controversial remarks by the BJP functionaries against the Prophet were condemned by several Islamic nations across the world.