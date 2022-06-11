Assembly panel summons police chief, senior cops

SHILLONG, June 10: The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Committee on Women Empowerment has summoned Director-General of Police (DGP) Lajja Ram Bishnoi and other senior police officials to inquire into the progress of investigation of the gruesome murder of two minor children allegedly by their father, Joefreeson Jana.

“We have issued summon letters to the DGP and other senior police officials during the meeting of the committee. We will be seeking a report on the progress of the investigation,” the committee’s chairperson, Ampareen Lyngdoh said on Friday.

Ampareen also informed that summons have been sent to Phidalia Toi, Chairperson of Meghalaya State Commission for Women and Iamonlang M Syiem, Chairperson of Meghalaya State Commission for Protection of Child Rights since the Assembly panel wanted to hear the observations of the two commissions on the gruesome murders.

It may be mentioned that police are likely to file a petition in the court seeking extension of custody of the accused in the filicide case that has rocked the state.

“We got five days of police custody. But we will again appeal to the court to extend the police custody when we produce the accused in court,” a senior police official said.

‘Crime against women, children cause of concern’

DGP, Lajja Ram Bishnoi on Friday said insurgency in the state has waned but crime against women and children is a cause of concern. He said a strategy to prevent crime will be put in place following a review of the overall situation.

“We will finalise a crime prevention strategy, giving a lot of emphasis on training, capacity-building and police-public relationship. Insurgency is more or less under control as it is at its lowest ebb, so we will concentrate on routine policing,” Bishnoi told reporters on the sidelines of a programme.

He said, “Crime against women and children is a cause of concern for all of us. Some crimes, unfortunately, are committed by those familiar to the victims or the family members. So, we are in the process of finalising our awareness strategy.”

Talking about preparedness ahead of Assembly elections next year, he said a strategy would be prepared by visiting the sensitive places and holding discussions with the police in the districts and other security agencies. He was confident the strategy could be prepared in consultations with his experienced colleagues.

Bishnoi said the police will further strengthen the anti-human trafficking units in all districts and ensure that they function in a desired manner.

“The anti-human trafficking units are functioning in almost all the districts. The CID is the nodal agency for coordination with the anti-human trafficking units,” the DGP said, adding, a refresher course is ongoing to keep them updated on the latest guidelines of the Supreme Court.

Recently, the National Investigation Agency had filed a chargesheet against six persons for their alleged involvement in the trafficking of Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals into India using fake documents.

One of the accused, Wanbiang Suting, hails from East Jaintia Hills while the remaining five are from Assam.

On Tuesday, six Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended along with two Indian nationals on the charges of illegal infiltration and abetment of the same respectively.

During investigation, it emerged that the illegal migrants, all from Habigani village in Bangladesh, were not carrying any valid travel documents.

One Dionitrios Khyriem from Mynkrem village in West Jaintia Hills was driving the vehicle. His wife Merciful Suja from Kuliang village in East Jaintia Hills was accompanying him. The duo was found to be aiding the illegal infiltration. An FIR was lodged and investigation is on.