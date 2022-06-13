Union Minister Kiren Rijiju pays obeisance to the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha before leaving for Mongolia.

NATIONAL
By Agencies
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju pays obeisance to the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha before leaving for Mongolia, at Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad on Sunday. A 25-member delegation, led by Rijiju, has left for Mongolia for an 11-day exposition, as part of celebrations of Mongolian Buddha Purnima, during which the sacred relics will be displayed. (PTI)
