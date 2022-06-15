Priyanka running the show with Sonia in hospital and ED grilling Rahul

Be it holding late night meetings with party leaders, meeting the detained Congress workers at police stations or accompanying Rahul Gandhi to the ED office — Priyanka Gandhi is doing them all.

On Monday, Priyanka Gandhi had reached Rahul Gandhi’s residence from where she accompanied him to the AICC headquartes and then to the ED office.

On Tuesday night, she held meetings with party leaders wherein it was decided to continue mounting pressure on the government and the probe agency.

Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said that it is well-thought out strategy to oppose the government for which party workers are protesting everywhere.

Priyanka Gandhi has reportedly assigned work to each leader and has been taking reports from the party functionaries.

The two Congress Chief Ministers — Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh’s Bhupesh Baghel — are also in Delhi staging protest against the ED action. Both were detained by the police.

The Congress leaders protesting against the ED action have alleged that they were not allowed to go to the Congress headquarters at 24 Akbar Road, with many MPs claiming that they were not even permitted to leave their homes.

“Today, Delhi Police forcibly entered the headquarters of India’s oldest political party. As they burst the doors open, they trampled upon the democracy our forefathers fought and gave their lives for. The BJP has truly killed Indian democracy. It doesn’t get darker than this,” said K.C. Venugopal, Congress General Secretary (Organisation).

Gehlot said, “You (Delhi Police) have closed the entry and exit of AICC headquarters, what is going on? A proper response will be given.”

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sachin Pilot was detained on Wednesday while he was trying to enter the Congress office as the police cordoned off the area and only limited people were being allowed inside.