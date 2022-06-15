Vigilance team nabs Cachar treasury employee for taking bribe

Guwahati, June 15: A team from the directorate of vigilance and anti-Corruption, Assam laid a trap and apprehended an employee of the Cachar treasury in Silchar after he was caught taking bribe on Wednesday.

Official sources said that a complaint was received at the directorate alleging that Madan Mohan Singha, a senior account assistant at the office of the treasury officer, Cachar Treasury, Silchar, had demanded Rs 10,000 from the complainant for processing the commutation loan of the complainant who is a retired public servant.

“Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the directorate for taking necessary legal action against the senior account assistant. Accordingly, a trap was laid and Singha was caught red handed in his office soon after he accepted the bribe amount from the complainant,” a statement issued here said.

The bribe money was recovered from the possession of the accused public servant in the presence of the independent witnesses.

Accordingly, he was apprehended by the team.

“A case has been registered in the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) police station (vide ACB P.S. case number 14/2022 under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) against Singha. Necessary legal follow up action is underway,” it said.

IANS