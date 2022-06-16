UDP asks govt to act against ministers involved in scams

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 15: Trouble seems to be brewing anew in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance and this time it is from the United Democratic Party, the biggest ally of the ruling National People’s Party.

In a statement that could potentially ruffle feathers, UDP working president Titosstarwell Chyne on Wednesday asked the government to take action against any minister found indulging in corrupt practices. He was categorical that the government should act against any lawmaker, even if from the UDP, if they are named in connection with any corruption or scam.

“You may recall that the UDP had raised the irregularities in the MeECL. We had demanded that the government should constitute an inquiry. I think that the report of the inquiry committee that probed the irregularities in the MeECL should be made public,” Chyne, who is also the chief executive member of the KHADC, said.

Admitting that the UDP is part and parcel of the ruling government, Chyne said people have been talking about a host of scams and corruption under the ruling dispensation.

He was clear that he had no problem if action was taken against any minister from his party for indulging in corruption. “The UDP is against any form of corruption. We have always insisted that legal action should be taken against anyone involved in corruption. I feel that any minister whose name is associated with any case of corruption should be rejected by the people if he/she seeks re-election,” Chyne said.

Observed that there is no government which does not face such allegations, he said, “If we are not able to face the allegations and respond appropriately then we are not fit to lead the government.”

“My only contention is that an inquiry should be constituted against any allegation to clear the air. It is easy to make allegations. There could be allegations even against me. Therefore, it is important that if you are making an allegation you must have evidence to prove it,” the UDP leader said.

Chyne’s statements assume significance considering the recent attack on the UDP by Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee president and Lok Sabha member, claiming that whatever portfolio has been allotted to the party, it is riddled with scams, allegations and corruption.

“Whatever portfolio you hand over to UDP, it will always fail because the corruption is very high. They are sitting idle and do not come out to clear the charges leveled against them so they cannot hide,” Pala had alleged.

Recalling incidents to back his claims, Pala had said the home delivery of liquor started after UDP took over the portfolio, while going on to point out the alleged rice scam in Social Welfare department (held by Kyrmen Shylla), besides the coal illegalities when the Home portfolio is headed by UDP (Lahkmen Rymbui).

“Whatever portfolio they are heading, they are not taking it seriously for the personal benefits of the leaders and for the benefits of the people,” he had said.

The MPCC chief had gone on to say that even the recent incident in which the dome of the new Assembly building project collapsed was headed and monitored by the Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh, who is the UDP president. “I personally think it is due to corruption,” Pala had remarked.