Curbs imposed for smooth conduct of Ambubachi Mela

Guwahati, June 20: The Kamrup Metropolitan district administration on Monday issued guidelines for smooth conduct of the Ambubachi Mela at Kamakhya Temple here from June 22 to 26.

“Unauthorised distribution of food stuff on the main road and any other venues shall be strictly prohibited. The organisations allowed by the district administration shall serve food at designated camps as per guidelines,” a notification issued by the Kamrup Metro deputy commissioner, said.

“From the foothills till Maa Kamakhya Temple only drinking water is to be distributed. The organisations allowed by the district administration shall serve drinking water only along the road from the foothills till the Maa Kamakhya Devalaya as per zones allotted to them,” it read.

“No dry food or biscuits are to be allowed on this route,” the instructions issued by the administration said.

It may be mentioned that Ambubachi celebrations at the historic shaktipeeth (Kamakhya temple) have been allowed this year after a hiatus of two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Guwahati, has imposed restrictions on the movement of vehicles during June 22 to 26 to ensure safety of people, especially vulnerable road users such as children, students, women, senior citizens and differently abled persons on the road and to give free passage to the emergency vehicles such as ambulances, fire tenders etc.

“During the period, no vehicles shall be allowed to enter from Kamakhya foothill towards Kamakhya Temple except ferry cars and vehicles associated with essential services and few vehicles of Kamakhya temple and local residents authorised by the district administration,” the DCP (traffic), Guwahati, informed in a statement.

“No inter-district and long distance buses (including the buses operating under ASTC) shall be allowed to ply on D.G. Road, M.G. Road and T.R. Phukan Road during the period. No goods carrying heavy, medium and small commercial vehicles shall be allowed to ply on DG Road and MG Road during the period. However, three-wheeler commercial goods carrying vehicles shall be allowed to ply from 12 midnight to 6 am only,” the guidelines issued by the DCP (traffic) read.

Vehicles coming from the Bharalumukh side towards Kamakhya gate have been directed to drop the devotees near Kamakhya gate and move towards Adabari and park at Boripara Field or Adabari Bus Stand.

“Vehicles coming from the Maligaon side towards Kamakhya gate will drop the devotees near Kamakhya gate and move towards Bharalumukh and the vehicles will park at Sonaram Field. No vehicles shall be allowed to ply on the newly constructed road from Pandu Temple Ghat to Kamakhya Trinath Temple,” it read.

IANS