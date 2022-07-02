Mawlai beat Lajong

From Our Correspondent

Shillong, July 1: Mawlai SC held off Shillong Lajong FC for half an hour to complete their 1-0 victory as the fifth match of the Shillong Premier League, held over from 21st June, was completed on Friday.

The game had to be abandoned after 62 minutes on its original date due to waterlogging caused by torrential rain at Third Ground, Polo, here.

Mawlai were leading thanks to a 30th minute goal from Donborlang Nongkynrih.

Lajong, understandably, were more interested in scoring on Friday but nothing came out of a few good moves that they created in the half an hour available to them.

Mawlai’s lone chance came in the 66th minute when Donlad Diengdoh headed a free-kick wide. The team were more concerned, though, with not conceding and they managed to do that.

The result means that Mawlai have won all three of their opening matches and have a full 9 points. They thus occupy first place in the points table and are the only team yet to concede a goal.

Lajong, meanwhile, are in seventh place – in the relegation zone – with just 1 point from three outings.

On Saturday, Malki SC will play Rangdajied United FC at 4pm.