Class 12 student stabbed by friend in Delhi

New Delhi, July 7 : A class 12 student was stabbed by her friend after an argument in West Delhi’s Tilak Vihar area on Thursday.

The victim suffered deep stab wounds on her stomach and chest and was taken to a nearby government hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

A police official said that the male accused is the 17-year-old girl’s neighbour.

“This morning they met and were talking when the boy fished out a knife and before she could react, he stabbed her. The girl suffered stab wound and collapsed on the ground writhing in pain. The accused fled from the crime scene,” the official added.

The police said that they have identified the attakcer and a manhunt was launched to nab the accused. (IANS)