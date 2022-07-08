Bribery case: Controller of legal metrology in Assam vigilance net

Guwahati, July 8: A team from the Assam directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption apprehended controller of legal metrology, Assam, Sachindra Nath Baishya, from the office at Ulubari here on Friday after he was caught red handed accepting a bribe amount of Rs 20,000 from the complainant.

A complaint was received at the vigilance directorate alleging that Baishya had demanded Rs 25,000 as bribe for issue of a license from the complainant who wanted to open a shop for selling weights and measures equipment.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the directorate for taking necessary legal action against the official.

Accordingly, a trap was laid at 4.40pm in the office of the controller of legal metrology by a team from the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption following which Baishya was caught red handed while accepting the bribe from the complainant.

“The bribe amount was recovered from the possession of the accused public servant in the presence of the independent witnesses. Accordingly, he has been apprehended by the team,” an official statement issued here said.

On further search, an additional amount of Rs 3,23,850 was also recovered from his office chamber by the trap team.

“A case has been registered at Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) police station vide ACB police station case number 16/2022 under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) against Baishya. Necessary legal follow-up action is underway,” the statement said.