Langsning hand Rangdajied first SPL defeat since 2018

SHILLONG, July 7: Langsning FC handed Rangdajied United FC their first defeat in the Shillong Premier League since 2018 after Shano Tariang scored the winner in the 79th minute, at the MFA Turf, Polo Grounds, on Thursday.

After a thrilling 90 minutes, the game ended 2-1 with Kitboklang Pale (22’) and Shano Tariang (79’) scoring for Langsning besides Donboklang Lyngdoh’s 71st minute for Rangdajied.

Before today, Rangdajied had 5 points from one win and two draws while Langsning had secured 4 points from three outings. Rangdajied had gone the entire 2019 OC Blue SPL season unbeaten (five wins, seven draws) and had last tasted defeat in the league on 24 October 2018 against Shillong Lajong FC.

RUFC almost had the lead in the 18th minute but Donboklang’s sensational flying header was disallowed for offside.

Earlier, a Knerktilang Buam half-bicycle kick was neatly gathered by Langsning goalkeeper Surjay Kumar Pariyar.

Rangdajied tried to consciously avoid playing long balls from their half, instead preferring to build up an attack with passes between the defenders, goalie and midfield. However, such a tactic means that the team has to be extremely well-drilled as any mistake at the back can prove disastrous and that is exactly what led to the first goal.

Pale was able to snatch at a loose ball from Maxderidoff Wahlang near the box and took a shot after only a couple of touches with his favoured left boot. Pale then went a touch too wide in the 39th minute with an attempt on the run.

After the break, Rangdajied appeared more willing to go for the long ball and they were able to craft a few more scoring opportunities.

A foul by Langsning’s Ronney W Kharbudon on the edge of the box saw Donboklang hit a terrific free-kick but Pariyar palmed it onto the crossbar and the ball stayed in play.

The sprightly Rangdajied player got his goal seven minutes later when a through ball was fed to Chesterpaul Lyngdoh on the right and his shot was flicked away by Pariyar but only went as far as Donboklang at the near post from where he thundered the ball into the back of the net for the equaliser.

Plenty more opportunities arose for both sides in the next few minutes, with Tariang blazing one over the bar and his team mate Kynsaibor Lhuid’s tricky free-kick being gathered by RUFC keeper Banshanlang Sten on the bounce. At the other end, Chesterpaul had another attempt stopped by Pariyar, this time cleanly gathered.

Langsning were the ones who were really finding their feet, with nifty short passes between their forwards presenting a danger to Rangdajied. One such attempt saw collaboration between substitute Arnesius Marwein, Pale and Tariang, with the latter finishing off the move with a shot low past Sten to get Langsning back in the lead and 2-1 is how the game finished.

With the victory, Langsning now have 7 points, two behind leaders Ryntih and Mawlai. Defeat means that Rangdajied dropped to provisional fifth place; tied with Nangkiew Irat on 5 points and with the same goal difference of 0, Nangkiew gained a place on goals scored (5 to 3).

The next match and final fixture of the fourth round is on Saturday between Mawlai SC and Malki SC at 4 pm.