Mukul continues tirade against Conrad over boundary MoU with Assam

Shillong, July 15: Opposition leader in Meghalaya, Dr Mukul Sangma has made another scathing attack on the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma over the boundary MoU signed with Assam saying the areas which were claimed by the Meghalaya Government in 2011 have been divided by Conrad Sangma.

Speaking to a group of journalists here on Friday, Mukul Sangma said that it was his Government which completed the exercise of preparing the documents which were submitted to the Assam

“We had claimed the whole area but they have agreed to divide it,” Sangma said while adding that everything as far as reaching an agreement with Assam was done in a hurried manner.

“It looked more like a pre-determined decision,” Opposition leader said while slamming the Government for giving entire frontage of Meghalaya in Khanapara of 0.29 sq. km to Assam.

“Does it not refer to the area which was claimed by Meghalaya as per the documents given by the Meghalaya Government at that time,” he said

Questioning the Government if the main stakeholders, the people living in disputed areas are happy with the move of the Government to shift them to Assam, he said that many have come to him and apprised him of their dissatisfaction over the recent signing of MoU between the two states.

“This Government is acting something which is not acceptable to people,” he said even as he added that the land which belongs to Hima Mylliem was already alienated before Independence and whatever is left, it the responsibility of the present generation to take care of those assets.