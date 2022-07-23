Twin blow for Proteas ahead of Birmingham C’wealth meet

Birmingham, July 22: Two players from South Africa’s tour of England are returning home and are in doubt for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

After missing the first T20I, Marizanne Kapp and Tumi Sekhukhune will miss the remainder of the series and are in doubt for the Games, which begin on July 28, the ICC said.

Sekhukhune re-injured her groin earlier on tour and will recuperate at home, while Kapp returns to Gqeberha to attend a family matter.

While a Cricket South Africa statement did not disclose the matter, Kapp’s wife and Proteas teammate Dane van Niekerk confirmed via social media that their brother-in-law had been involved in an accident that left him in intensive care. (PTI)