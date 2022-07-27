‘ED terror in the country’, Raj CM Gehlot seeks SC attention

“There is ED terror in the country today. The Supreme Court should come forward and decide on it soon. Hundreds of SLPs are engaged in the Supreme Court regarding ED. The state of terror that is being maintained in the country is not in the interest of the nation. In fact not even a half per cent of the ED cases have been punished. What is the status of these cases,” asked Gehlot while interacting with the media at the Congress headquarters in Delhi.

Gehlot said, “The ED does not follow the procedure of CrPC. It has its own way of interrogating, making arrests and conducting raids. Even at times where income tax is desired, ED reaches. This ED further has got more power than CBI. The Supreme Court should come forward and decide soon,” he added further.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister said, “The ED is being used to bring down governments. You have seen in Maharashtra. Governments can be brought down by ED, but cabinets cannot be formed. In Maharashtra, the cabinet has not been formed for 28 days, only the CM and Deputy CM are running the state. In which direction is democracy going.”

Gehlot described inflation and unemployment as the main burning issues. Gehlot said, “On Tuesday, an agenda was made that the Congress is making a ruckus on Sonia Gandhi being called for interrogation in ED while there is silence on inflation and unemployment.

“Who said that we are not raising the issue of inflation and unemployment? We held a protest against inflation in Jaipur. Today the whole country is nervous as we are not being allowed to debate on inflation and unemployment in Parliament,” he added.