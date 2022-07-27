Factory inspector suspended over Assam tea estate mishap

Guwahati, July 27: A senior inspector of factories in Upper Assam’s Dibrugarh district has been suspended for negligence, leading to the mishap in which a female worker sustained critical head and facial injuries while discharging her duty in a tea garden factory.

Dinesh Chandra Roy, senior inspector of factories, Dibrugarh, has been suspended for negligence while supervising tea garden areas under his jurisdiction, a notification issued by the principal secretary, labour welfare department, Assam, stated.

“The factory inspector has neglected his duty of supervision and enforcement of rules under 7(a) 2 (c) and 22(2) of the Factories Act, 1948 in the tea garden areas under his jurisdiction and it has been reported that his negligence of duty has lead to the occurrence of an incident where a lady factory worker suffered major injuries while discharging her duty at Lepetkata Tea Estate in Dibrugarh district,” the notification read.

Several sections, including pressure groups and parties have been demanding a proper probe into the mishap involving Moina Nayak, a 24-year-old tea worker, who sustained severe injuries while working near the CTC (crush, tear, curl) machine at the Lepetkata tea factory in Dibrugarh district on July 19.

Nayak was rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) for preliminary treatment and later shifted to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where she is currently under treatment.

Last Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Mahila Shakti demanded a thorough investigation to take those responsible for the accident in the tea factory to task.