Gill stranded on 98 as rain stops play

Port of Spain, July 27: Rain Gods played spoilsport, preventing Shubman Gill from completing his maiden international hundred but his unbeaten 98 propelled India to 225 for 3 in 36 overs in the third ODI against West Indies here on Wednesday.

Play was halted twice due to inclement weather on a start-stop day at the Queens Park Oval as India were 115 for 1 in 24 overs when there was a first stoppage, having lost skipper Shikhar Dhawan (58 off 74 balls).

By the time, heavens opened once again, India added another 110 runs in the next 12 overs, courtesy Gill and Shreyas Iyer (44 off 34 balls). The duo smashed 86 in just 9.3 overs to provide the required momentum.

The disappointment was writ large on Gill’s face when it started drizzling for the second time and he would curse himself for not speeding things up after entering the nervous 90’s.

Gill batted in two different gears during the course of the innings.

Before the rain-break, he was more of an accumulator while he scythed through the Caribbean attack once play resumed before once again tapering off towards the landmark. (PTI)