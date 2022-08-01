ADE calls for discussion on B-Mahal areas

Tura, August 1: The Association for Democracy and Empowerment (ADE) in Tura on Monday demanded that concerned leaders of the State and the GHADC hold discussions with public leaders, a’king nokmas and pressure groups of the region, before any kind of decision is taken on lands under B-Mahal areas.

“We have learnt that lands within B-Mahal areas under West and North Garo Hills have been sold or handed over to the MIDC and the MTDC without any prior information to the people living in those areas, even as the current EC in the GHADC has deliberately steered clear of any discussion on the floor of the house during the recent Council session,” ADE President Dalseng Bira Ch Momin said.

It may be recalled that opposition MDCs had earlier during the recent GHADC session moved the motion for discussion on the B-Mahal areas, which was out rightly rejected by the MDCs from the ruling dispensation.

“If there are any loopholes in any procedure, that loophole could be ratified through these democratic discussions. So why are the people in power in the GHADC evading the discussion?” Momin asked.

Pointing out that people from the affected B-Mahal areas are concerned over the a;;eged deal made by the GHADC, Momin demanded that the issue be immediately discussed with the concerned stakeholders, while warning that the association would be compelled to join hands with other organizations in a state-wide protests if the people’s demands are not met.