Amid China-Taiwan tension, Nepal’s foreign minister to visit China

Kathmandu, Aug 5 : In the midst of rising tension between China and Taiwan after the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Nepal’s Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka is visiting China from August 9-11, Nepal’s Foreign Ministry announced on Friday.

At the invitation of Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi, Dr Khadka is visiting China from August 9 to 11, the ministry said.

The two Ministers will hold bilateral talks, leading their respective delegations on August 10 in Qingdao, China.

Wang will host a banquet in honour of Khadka and the members of the delegation, the statement added.

The visit is taking place days after the Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, Hou Yanqi, issued a statement in Kathmandu over Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, calling it a serious violation of the one-China principle and hailing Nepal’s commitment to one-China policy.

“China highly appreciates Nepal’s longstanding commitment to the one-China principle and resolute opposition to ‘Taiwan Independence.’ It is also the political foundation of China-Nepal relations. We believe that the government of Nepal and its people will continue to abide by the one-China principle and understand and support China’s legitimate and justified position and work together with China to defend each other’s sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity,” the envoy added.

After announcing the visit, Nepal’s Foreign Ministry said that it is closely following the evolving situation in Taiwan Strait.

“We are closely following the latest developments in Taiwan. We are committed to the one-China policy. Since Nepal is a peace-loving country, we stand for world peace,” said Sewa Lamsal, Foreign Ministry spokesperson, on Friday at a regular press briefing. “Both Nepal and China support each other’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence.”(IANS)