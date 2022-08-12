Now bar association demands Council court, branch offices in EGH

Tura, Aug 12: A few days after seeking the setting up of a separate HC Bench for Garo Region at Williamnagar, the Williamnagar Bar Association (WBA) on Friday, sought the establishment of the District Council Court as well as the GHADC’s branch offices in the town.

Members of the association on Friday met GHADC CEM, Albinush R Marak and also submitted a memorandum in this regard to the GHADC chief. According to the members, Marak is said to have responded positively to the request and assured that he would call an executive meeting on the matter.

The demand for the setting up of GHADC branch offices is being made in order to ensure that it can facilitate payment of land revenue, professional taxes, fees for obtaining trading licenses, issuance of land pattas besides undertaking many other essential works.

The association, in its memorandum pointed out that the GHADC has sufficient land at Williamnagar to house a separate bench of the District Council Court and all its branch offices, which currently, is being rented out to other departments.

“The existing Williamnagar Municipal Board office building, the Council Guest House located adjacent to it and the Cooperative Shopping Complex are some of the infrastructures of the GHADC at Williamnagar. It is our belief that there will be no difficulty in setting up the facilities in the district,” the association maintained.

