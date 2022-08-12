CM launches transit home near Tura

Tura, Aug 12: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma on Friday inaugurated the transit home under the Chief Minister’s Safe Motherhood Scheme (CMSMS) at Assanggre under Rongram C&RD Block in West Garo HIlls.

The chief minister inaugurated the facility in the presence of North Tura MLA, Thomas A Sangma, Asananggre MDC, Anseng A Sangma, NHM Mission Director, Ram Kumar S, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe and TMB Chairman, JD Sangma.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister informed that the maternal and infant mortality rate in the state is higher than the national average in 2018. However, with the implementation of the CMSMS, different facilities can now be pushed through the functioning of transit homes and the over-all health of the mothers will be improved by reducing the maternal and infant mortality rates, he said.

Stating that the Covid-19 pandemic has brought out the need for up-gradation and up-scaling of health infrastructures in the state, the chief minister informed that the government has earmarked Rs. 350 crores for up-scaling of health services in the state. In the operation of transit homes in the state, communities and the Self Help Groups will be involved to increase institutional deliveries, he added.

Chief Adviser to the chief minister and North Turta MLA, Thomas A Sangma, said that so far there are 80 transit homes in the state under the CMSMS and expressed his gratitude to the chief minister for implementing the scheme in his constituency. He also said that with the inauguration of transit home at Asananggre under Asananggre PHC, many mothers in the region will be immensely benefited and urged the parents to come forward and support the implementing department for the successful implementation of the CMSMS in the region.