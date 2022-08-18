TMC detects ‘anomalies’ in Shillong smart city project

SHILLONG, Aug 17: The National People’s Party-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government seems to have courted yet another controversy with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leveling a serious allegation of anomaly in the implementation of the Shillong Smart City project.

TMC national spokesperson Saket Gokhale on Wednesday alleged that Shillong Smart City Ltd (SSCL) – a special purpose vehicle incorporated by the Meghalaya government – has not filed a single financial result or annual report with the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs as is required under law even though it has been granted over Rs 1,005 crore of funds for various schemes under the ambitious project.

In a representation to Vijay Kumar, nominee director on the Board of Directors of SSCL, Gokhale alleged that since its incorporation, SSCL has not filed a single financial result or annual report with the Ministry in gross violation of existing laws.

“Since its incorporation, SSCL has been granted over Rs 1,005 crore for various projects by both the central and the state government. In fact, several of these projects such as construction of the commercial complex at Polo, redevelopment of the Laitumkhrah Market and other projects worth crores of rupees have already been awarded to contractors and work is ongoing,” he said.

Expressing shock that SSCL has chosen not to file its regulatory financial returns and is exhibiting zero transparency as far as the financial dealings of the company are concerned, the TMC leader asked Vijay Kumar to ensure that SSCL meets all regulatory and financial disclosure compliances.

“This notice requests you to clarify as to why the financials of SSCL have not been filed since 2019 and provide a reason for the same,” Gokhale said in his representation to Vijay Kumar.

“The financials of SSCL pertain to public money, and therefore, is an issue of propriety as well as public information and interest. You’re kindly requested to respond to this notice within five working days of receipt of this communication failing which the undersigned will be compelled to take up this matter in the appropriate regulatory and judicial forums as well as in the media,” the TMC leader said.

A copy of the representation was addresses to East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo who is also the nominee director of SSCL.