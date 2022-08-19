Muslim couple invites Hindu seer home, perform ‘padapooja’ in K’taka

A Muslim couple in Gadag district of Karnataka invited a Hindu seer and performed ‘padapooja’ (ceremony which symbolises surrendering to guru) on Friday.

The family members of Sikandar Badekhan residing in Hudco Colony of Gadag city invited Swaroopananda Swamiji of Omkar Ashram in Kyarakoppa of Dharwad district. Sikandar Badekhan is a retired professor.

All members of the family worshipped Swamiji’s feet and later chanted the ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ mantra in the house. Later, the Swamiji took ‘prasad’ (lunch) at the house.

Many Muslim families in Gadag district follow Swaroopananda Swamiji. Sikandar Badekhan has been inviting Swamiji to his house for many years.

North Karnataka region is known for religious tolerance and harmonious living in the state for over centuries. Unlike in other places, Hindus and Muslim live side by side harmoniously in most of the villages.

It can be recalled that the authorities made it a point to keep the old tradition of religious procession visiting a dargah in Bengaluru during the Karaga festival despite a section of the people opposing it. At Belur’s historical Chennakeshava Rath Yatra also, the ceremony of reading the Quran before the commencement of Rath Yatra was performed in spite of opposition.

People are appreciating the gesture of the Muslim family and the Hindu religious seer for sending a message of unity to the society.

The state is witnessing disturbing developments of revenge killings between Hindus and Muslims, and rising stabbing incidents.