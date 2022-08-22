M’laya, Assam CMs initiate second phase of border talks

GUWAHATI, Aug 21: Meghalaya and Assam on Sunday initiated the second phase of chief minister-level discussions to resolve border issues in the remaining six disputed sites, deciding to take a resolution route similar to the one adopted in case of the “less-complicated” interstate border sites.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hosted his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma at the Assam Secretariat here on Sunday afternoon and decided to form regional committees headed by cabinet ministers for making site visits and holding consultations with the stakeholders and the residents in the six remaining disputed interstate border sites of Langpih, Block 1 & Block 2, Khanduli-Psiar, Nongwah Mawtamur, Borduar and Desh Doomreah.

“We have decided in today’s meeting that within the next 15 days, the two states will form regional committees for the three districts (where the six disputed areas are located) and respective cabinet ministers of the two states will be the chairpersons of the regional committees. Once the committees are formed, site visits and consultations with the stakeholders will start. We hope that the process will move forward and be completed within reasonable time,” Sangma said while addressing a joint media briefing session here.

“We have also decided that as a goodwill gesture and public confidence building measure, both chief ministers will be visiting important sites such as Block I and Block II,” he said.

It may be mentioned that the six disputed areas in Meghalaya and Assam that were taken up for final settlement in March include Tarabari (4.69 sq km), Gizang (13.53 sq km), Hahim (3.51 sq km), Boklapara (1.57 sq km), 2.29 sq km area of Khanapara-Pilangkata and Ratacherra with 11.20 sq km.

“In the last eight to nine months, many interactions, many meetings have taken place while many visits have been made to the disputed areas involving all stakeholders. Based on a very detailed and long-drawn process, we were finally were able to come up with a MoU which was signed in the presence of the Union home minister on March 29, 2022…..where we were able to come to an understanding in six areas of differences out of the 12,” Sangma said.

“Based on the MoU, the Survey of India and the two states have started surveying and demarcating the different borders that should be there between the two states…and where the pillars should come up…both the Survey of India and the two governments are moving forward by taking everyone into confidence and the process of finding a final resolution will continue,” he said.

Addressing media persons, the Assam CM said, “From today, we have started the process of resolving the remaining six disputed sites. Now as three of these sites fall within the jurisdiction of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (from Assam’s side), representatives of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council will also be a part of the committee that will visit the three sites (Block I, Block II and Khanduli-Psiar).”

Admitting that the six areas are relatively more complicated in nature than the first six, Sarma said the focus would be on winning the hearts and confidence of the people as opposed to setting any timeframe for completing the process.

“We will work in a manner that will instill confidence in the people of both the states. The idea is to resolve the dispute and not to set any timeframe for completion of the resolution process,” Sarma said.