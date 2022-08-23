Groups seek action over electrocution death in SGH

Tura, Aug 23: The recent death of a woman due to electrocution in South Garo Hills has prompted local groups to file a strong complaint to the Deputy Commissioner, alleging negligence by the concerned authorities for the loss of life.

The unfortunate incident took place on August 18, around 11 am at Nengbrek Gittim under Nongalbibra where one, Suritha N Sangma lost her life. The victim reportedly came into contact with the low lying 11 KV line which connects Nongalbibra to Darang Boldak leading to her electrocution and subsequent death.

The complaint on Tuesday was filed by two local bodies, the GSU and the FKJGP where they put the blame on the negligence of the Sub Divisional Manager concerned and the FEDCO Company for the woman’s death.

The groups also alleged inefficiency of the FEDCO company and claimed that it does not have sufficient employees or electrical equipment and knowledge or experience to deal with the overall functioning of the power department.

Reminding that action needs to be taken to prevent such incidents in the future, the groups urged the deputy commissioner to look into the matter and initiate an independent inquiry, the report of which should be submitted to the Power Minister. The groups further demanded that the MoU signed between the state government and the FEDCO company should be revoked immediately and that action be taken against the Sub Divisional Manager of the company.