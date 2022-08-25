Body of tourist taxi driver found; 4 arrested

Jowai, Aug 25: : The body of a tourist vehicle driver, Damehipaia Papeng who went missing since August 10 from his wife’s residence at Mihmyntdu was found with his throat slit from the Jowai bypass, Mihmyntdu village on Thursday.

Jowai Police arrested one I Love You Talang, resident of Moorap staying in Lumphareng, Mihmyntdu village, West Jaintia Hills. He was also involved in the murder of another Jowai-Shillong tourist vehicle driver Fullmoon Kharsahnoh of Larner village on August 16 whose body was recovered from Lumshnong area. Talang has been accused in several murder as per pollice sources.

Four persons have been arrested by Jowai Police and the body of Papeng was recovered based on the statement of I Love You Talang who heads the criminal group.

The other arrested persons were Ramest Dkhar of Tongseng village, East Jaintia Hills but staying in Caroline Colony Jowai, Telme alias Bor Pyrtuh both were also alleged in killing their relatives.