Futsal tournament concludes in city

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Aug 27: In order to raise funds for its community projects, the Jingiaseng Kynthei KJP Synod Sepngi, in collaboration with Mawkhar SC, organised a three-day futsal tournament between the various prebyteries at Madan Student, Jaiaw, here, with Shiparalok-Jingiaseng Kynthei Mairang Presbytery emerging as the champions today.

The victors of the final defeated Jingiaseng Kynthei Rambrai Presbytery 6-2 in an exciting final and received Rs 35,000 as champions, with the runners-up awarded Rs 15,000.

Through this event, funds were raised by the Jingiaseng Kynthei KJP Synod Sepngi for its counselling centre in Shillong, a school at Umsaitjain and its Assam Mission.

Altogether, 32 teams took part in the tournament, which began on Thursday, with North Shillong MLA Adelbert Nongrum opening the competition.

Present at the final were Shillong MP Vincent Pala and Mawkhar SC President Ransom Sutnga.

Sutnga said that Mawkhar SC, who play in the Shillong Premier League, have taken a keen interest in some of the players who displayed great skill in the tournament.

He appreciated the efforts of the organisers as well as the 32 teams and encouraged the players to continue in their development.

Sutnga and Mawlai MLA PT Sawkmie sponsored the prize money for the champions and runners-up respectively.