Building three giga factories in India for green energy value chain: Gautam Adani

New Delhi, Sep 7 :The Adani Group will be building three giga factories in India leading to one of the worlds most integrated green-energy value chains, Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, said.

Speaking at an event where he was conferred the USIBC Global Leadership Award, Adani said this will extend from polysilicon to solar modules, complete manufacturing of Wind Turbines, and the manufacturing of Hydrogen Electrolyzers.

“As a result, we will generate an additional 45 GW of renewable energy to add to our existing 20 GW capacity, as well as 3 million tonnes of hydrogen, all of which will be completed before 2030,” Adani said.

This value chain will be fully indigenous and aligned with the geopolitical needs of our nation. “However, I believe we can further accelerate our goals with support from companies in the US that are willing to work with us,” Adani said.

He said the semiconductor industry is a classic example with more engineers deployed in India than anywhere else in the world, and yet, India has no semiconductor plant. India cannot remain dependent on global supply chains that are based on semiconductor nationalism and will need US support with technology transfer.

Adani said the term deglobalization gained prominence because of the divisions that came about as a result of the pandemic. “We must never allow this to happen again, given the mistrust it creates. Vaccine collaboration between our nations must be high on our priority list and needs to be formalized in a mutually beneficial way,” he added.

Likewise, defence and cyber are two critical areas that the US and India must work on. Trust comes from collaboration in these areas. India needs support in both these areas and, at this time, we are just skimming the surface. These are two essential areas where our partnerships must span technology transfer to be able to build mutual confidence, Adani said.

He urged the USIBC to facilitate a broader platform that brings together executives from similar industries on both sides on a regular basis.

There are a lot of gains to divide with the size of the two economies beginning to converge as we approach 2050, Adani added.

