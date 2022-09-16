India women lose T20I match, series against England

BRISTOL, Sep 16: India’s bowlers put up a valiant effort with a below par total to defend before rookie Alice Capsey held her nerves to guide England to a seven-wicket win in the third women’s T20 International and also clinch the series 2-1.

India put up an inept batting performance, scoring only 122 for eight, courtesy wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh’s 22-ball 33 and all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar’s unbeaten 19 off 11 deliveries.

India’s batter were unable to navigate England’s spin bowling as the trio of Sophie Ecclestone (3/25), Sarah Glenn (2/11) and Bryony Smith accounted for six wickets.

England scored the runs in 18.2 overs, courtesy opener Sophia Dunkley’s 49 off 44 and 18-year-old Caspey’s unbeaten 38-run knock that took the hosts over the line and seal the three-match series 2-1.

Chasing 123, the home side was off to a brilliant start with both openers Dunkley and Danni Wyatt (22 off 23 balls) sharing a 70-run stand before India triggered a mini batting collapse by snaring three quick wickets in as many overs, but it wasn;t enough in the end.

Earlier, India were in all sorts of trouble as they slipped to 75 for 7 before Ghosh and Vastrakar joined forces to take the visitors to a respectable total.

Ghosh, who slammed five boundaries, and Vastrakar added 43 runs in the last three overs to take India over the 100-run mark. (PTI)