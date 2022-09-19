Hek calls for pull-out without further ado

SHILLONG, Sep 18: Senior BJP leader Alexander L Hek on Sunday reiterated the firm decision of the saffron party to quit the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance and made an appeal to the central leadership to ensure there is no further delay in implementing the decision.

Asserting that the decision was taken by the party’s State Executive Committee and also the core committee in the presence of BJP national general secretary (organisation,) BL Santhosh, the Pynthorumkhrah MLA said: “When the core committee and the state executive committee have taken the decision there should not be any doubt.”

“I appeal to the central leaders to ensure there is no further delay with regard to the pull-out,” he added.

Asked to explain the reason behind the decision to quit the ruling coalition almost at the end of the full term, Hek said “everything will be explained in details at the right time”.

“Politics is a continuous process and just like the four season which keeps on changing things change in politics,” was all he said.

BJP state in-charge M Chuba Ao had announced on September 3 that the party may quit the MDA within a month’s time.

He had disclosed that the party was gathering evidences of illegalities and corruption against the MDA to set the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after it.

Both Hek and BJP state president Ernest Mawrie had reaffirmed Ao’s statement that the party might pull out of the MDA.

However, Rajya Sabha member and NPP state president WR Kharlukhi had termed the BJP’s threat as a farce.

NPP national president and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had stated that Ao’s statement was personal and added that it should not be taken as BJP’s official stand since top leadership of the BJP will communicate with him if it has any concern which was not the case so far.