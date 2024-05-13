Monday, May 13, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Legal Awareness on “Protection of Children From Sexual Offenses” by USLR

By: From Our Correspondent

Guwahati, May 13 : The University School of Law and Research, University of Science  and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) today organized an awareness programme on
“The Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses” in the Ri Bhoi College Nongpoh.

Recognizing the gravity of child abuse as a pervasive global issue, the university law department collaborated with the local community to disseminate vital information and strategies for safeguarding children.
The outreach program began with a welcome speech by Marphy Chetia, Assistant Professor at USLR. Dr. E.C. Benny, Principal of the Ri Bhoi College also addressed the gathering.

Students of USLR spoke on the POCSO Act 2012 and the meaning and significance of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences and to provide remedies.

Orville Isaac Massar, Addl SP, Shillong delivered valuable words on legal awareness of
POCSO Act 2012. He spoke on how to file an FIR, Zero FIR and he also speaks about the
procedures relating to the Act.
The programme was interactive and the students also showed active participation. A small video was also played for the students to educate them on good touch and bad touch and whom to approach when sexual assault or harassment happens.

Victor Sulein, student of USLR, USTM offered the vote of thanks to all the dignitaries present in the programme.

