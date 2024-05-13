Monday, May 13, 2024
NATIONAL

Seen many elections, but never seen such passion, says Assam CM in Punjab roadshow

By: Agencies

Date:

Patiala, May 13: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said he has seen many elections but never seen such passion and enthusiasm among the voters.

Speaking at the roadshow of the four-time MP Preneet Kaur, BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Patiala in Punjab, Sarma said: “Seeing your enthusiasm, I am sure that election is just a formality. Preneet Kaur will win from Patiala again. Modi-ji has made the impossible possible, he revoked Article 370 and he answered the prayers of thousands of devotees by opening Ram Mandir.”

He said that PM Modi is now asking for 400 plus seats to ensure Vikasit Bharat.

“The people of Punjab have seen through the charade of the Congress and AAP as they are working as partners in Haryana and Delhi and acting as opponents here. The people will not waste their votes on either of them,” he said.

Slamming the incumbent AAP government, Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar lamented on the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab, contrasting it with the safety and security prevalent during Captain Amarinder Singh’s tenure.

He underscored Patiala’s faith in Preneet Kaur’s ability to address their concerns, be it the effective utilisation of MPLAD funds or the provision of essential medical services.

During the roadshow, Preneet Kaur, the wife of two-time Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, covered the entire route in a specially branded vehicle, emblazoned with the resounding slogan, “Patiale Da Bharosa Preneet Kaur”. Nearly 12,000 people walked along with the convoy for more than three hours.

Crowds lined up streets, eagerly awaiting a glimpse of leaders, showering flower petals from rooftops and balconies as the convoy passed by.

Addressing the crowd, Preneet Kaur said: “This election is not merely about politics, it’s about renewal of ‘rishta’ between me and the people of Patiala. People’s unwavering ‘bharosa’ (faith) and ‘ashirwad’ (blessing) are my greatest treasures. I will ensure that I will do more work in the next five years than in the previous 20 years.”

Prior to filing her nomination paper, Preneet Kaur paid her obeisance at the historic Burj Baba Ala Singh, Qila Mubarak, accompanied by family members.

Sitting MP Preneet Kaur has been pitted against Congress candidate and noted cardiologist Dr Dharamvira Gandhi, who is seven years younger than the 79-year-old Kaur.

Dharamvira Gandhi defeated Preneet Kaur in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls when he was contesting on an AAP ticket.

While this time, the AAP has fielded Health Minister, Balbir Singh, the Shiromani Akali Dal has reposed faith in two-time legislator and realtor, N.K. Sharma, the first Hindu face of the party from the Sikh-dominated seat.

Patiala, one of the 13 Parliamentary constituencies in Punjab, has been a bastion of the Congress.

Polling in Punjab for all 13 seats is scheduled in the last phase of Lok Sabha elections on June 1.

