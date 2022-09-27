Serial blasts case: Gauhati HC upholds ex-NDFB chief Daimary’s life term

Guwahati, Sep 27: The Gauhati High Court has, in a landmark judgment on Tuesday, upheld the life sentence of former National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) chief, Ranjan Daimary for his role in the October 2008 serial blasts that killed 88 persons and injured 540 others in the state.

Daimary, who had founded the now-disbanded NDFB, was in jail after a special court here had sentenced him and nine others in January 2019 to life imprisonment for various charges, including murder.

A division bench of Justice Suman Shyam and Justice Malasri Nandi on Tuesday rejected the appeals filed by Daimary and nine others while acquitting four other accused in the case who were earlier sentenced to life.

“The court rejected the appeal of Daimari and six others. Four others, Ansai Boro, Lokra Boro, Indra Brahma and Jayanti Brahma, were acquitted by the High Court,” a lawyer informed mediapersons here.

One of the darkest chapters in the state’s history, the serial blasts were triggered in Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon and Barpeta on October 30, 2008.

Earlier this year, the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) had demanded early release of the former NDFB chairman.

It may be mentioned that following the serial blasts, the case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which filed a charge-sheet against 22 accused, including the prime accused, Daimary.

In January 2020, Daimary was given a four-week interim bail and released from Central Jail here to join other NDFB leaders in New Delhi to sign a tripartite peace deal with the Centre and the state government.