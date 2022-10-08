News Capsule

Unclaimed body

The Joint Director of Health Services (SS), Shillong Civil Hospital, has informed that one unknown male patient aged 30 years and a resident of Lachumiere area was admitted in the Male Medical Ward-I, Bed No. extra on October 5 morning. However, the patient passed away the next day. In this regard, all concerned relatives, etc have been asked to collect the body from the hospital morgue within three days, failing which the same will be sent for disposal.

On October 4, one unknown female body was found at Mawroh jungle opposite old PTS, Shillong. Accordingly, inquest and other legal formalities were conducted and the body and was shifted to NEIGRIHMS Hospital for autopsy. The body has, meanwhile, been kept at the hospital morgue for identification and claim. It may be mentioned here that the deceased is approximately 152 cm tall and has a medium built. She was found wearing a pink top, one black camisole, one denim jeans jacket, one pair of ankle-length Adidas socks, one pair of gold earrings, one pair of white sneakers, etc.

Seizure

A team from the Dainadubi Range Office in North Garo Hills on Friday evening intercepted a Maruti car laden with illegal timber near Chisim Apal, NH-62. As per sources, upon being intercepted, the driver of the car fled the scene while the vehicle was hauled back to the range office. A case has also been filed with the department over the matter.

Office-bearers

The state BJP on Friday constituted its mandal of 17th North Shillong constituency and elected 35 members, headed by Malcolm Najiar.