Mountaineer Tiklu Jyrwa’s body retrieved

SHILLONG, Oct 8: The body of city-based mountaineer Tiklu Jyrwa, who went missing since the Uttarakhand avalanche, was recovered on Saturday, family sources said.

Jyrwa was among many other mountaineers who went missing after the avalanche hit them on Droupadi Ka Danda in Uttarkashi on October 4.

A pall of gloom descended on the family of Tiklu Jyrwa on Saturday morning when news broke about the recovery of the Shillong mountaineer’s body.

He and 26 others lost their lives after being hit by an avalanche while climbing down the Mount Draupadi Ka Danda-II in Uttarakhand recently.

The body of Jyrwa was recovered by the rescue team after days of search. He and the other mountaineers, including Deepshikha Hazarika from Assam, were reported missing since October 4. The body of Deepshikha was also retrieved on Saturday.

Jyrwa, 35, is survived by his wife and children. He was a resident of Upper Lumparing locality in Shillong.

It was learnt the mortal remains of Jyrwa and Deepshikha will be brought to Guwahati from Dehradun by the same flight on Sunday. The plane is expected to land at 4 pm.

According to Jyrwa’s sister-in-law Hunlin Lyngdoh, although he had been a member of the Meghalaya Sport Climbing and Mountaineering Association for many years, he started mountaineering in February or March of this year.

She said he had left for Uttarakhand on September 10 to undertake an advanced mountaineering course, which was sponsored by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs.

“We express our appreciation to the Meghalaya government for its immediate response and assistance in bringing home our beloved Tiklu Jyrwa,” she said.

Condoling the death of the mountaineer, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma tweeted: “We are in touch with the family and are facilitating the transportation of his mortal remains to Shillong. My prayers for his family and loved ones during their hour of grief. May the departed Rest In Peace.”

South Shillong MLA Sanbor Shullai mourned the death.

“It is an unfortunate incident and my heart goes out to the bereaved family. I extend my heartfelt condolence and every help and support possible,” Shullai, who visited the family, said.

Of the 27 who died, two were instructors and 25 trainees. Two others were still missing.